Mamata Banerjee to Modi: Don’t Let Divisive Agendas Threaten National Unity

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has strongly criticized the BJP-led central government over the recent Waqf Amendment and the communal clashes in Murshidabad, alleging that the unrest was “pre-planned” and driven by a divisive political agenda.

Speaking at a public gathering at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata, Banerjee questioned the Centre’s urgency in implementing the Waqf law changes, especially amid ongoing tensions in Bangladesh, which shares a border with Bengal.

CM Blames Centre for Border Lapses and Communal Polarisation

Mamata Banerjee asserted that the responsibility of guarding the international border lies with the central government, not the state.

“The state government doesn’t guard borders. BSF does. So why was cross-border unrest allowed to happen? Why did they allow BJP thugs from outside to come, create chaos, and then flee?” she asked.

She warned that the ruling party at the Centre is deliberately trying to divide Hindus and Muslims through orchestrated incidents. “Don’t divide the country; unite all instead,” Banerjee urged during her speech.

Waqf Amendment Sparks Political Outcry

The CM questioned the intention and timing of the Waqf Amendment Act, calling it “atrocious” and politically motivated.

“I challenge the Centre — why were you in such a hurry with the Waqf Amendment? Didn’t you consider the sensitive situation in neighbouring Bangladesh?” she said.

She also claimed that central agencies may have been involved in facilitating movement across borders, adding to communal tension.

CM Demands Accountability from the Home Ministry

Calling out Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Banerjee said,

“I request the Prime Minister to keep a check on Amit Shah. He is doing harm to the nation to serve his own political interests.”

She demanded an investigation into the role of the BSF and accused them of allegedly firing during the violence in Murshidabad, which resulted in deaths.

Political Tensions Rise in Poll Season

With general elections nearing, Mamata Banerjee’s remarks are expected to further intensify the political battle between the TMC and BJP in West Bengal. The CM’s statements underscore her strategy of positioning the Trinamool Congress as a defender of communal harmony and federal rights.