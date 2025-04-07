Mamata Banerjee’s Meeting with School Job Losers Sparks Controversy in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to meet a group of school job losers on Monday, following the Supreme Court’s recent decision that annulled 25,753 teaching and non-teaching jobs in the state. However, the meeting has sparked controversy, raising questions about whether it is a genuine effort to address the crisis or a political maneuver.

The meeting, which is scheduled to take place at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata, is being closely watched as the Chief Minister aims to listen to the job losers and suggest potential solutions. While Banerjee has promised to address their concerns, confusion has arisen over several issues related to the gathering.

One of the main points of contention is whether “tainted” candidates, who allegedly secured jobs by paying bribes, will be allowed to attend the meeting alongside the “genuine” job losers. Some candidates who received entry passes to the event argue that only those who were genuinely deprived of jobs due to the court’s order should be allowed to participate. They expressed concerns over the presence of ineligible candidates at the event.

Meanwhile, another group of job losers, who have not received entry passes, question the validity of the distinction between “genuine” and “tainted” candidates. Since the court’s order annulled all the 25,753 jobs without segregating the candidates, they argue that it is difficult to determine who qualifies as genuine.

Issues Over the Issuance of Entry Passes

Another confusion revolves around the issuance of entry passes for the meeting. Those who have received the passes claim they were distributed from the state secretariat, Nabanna, while others without passes assert that they are unaware of the actual organizers or the source of the passes. Officially, the state government maintains that the meeting is being convened by an association of jobless people who have lost their positions due to the Supreme Court’s decision.

Tensions Erupt Ahead of the Meeting

Tensions have already begun to rise, with several altercations reported between the two groups of job losers outside Netaji Indoor Stadium. A heavy police presence has been deployed to prevent any clashes between the groups as they wait for the meeting to begin.

The Role of Eminent Figures in the Meeting

Further complicating the situation is the involvement of a well-known painter and a prominent writer from West Bengal, both of whom are scheduled to speak at the meeting. Political analysts have raised questions about the relevance of their participation, suggesting that the focus should be on legal and administrative solutions rather than involving cultural figures in what is essentially a dispute over jobs.

Will Mamata Banerjee Resolve the Crisis?

As Mamata Banerjee prepares to address the school job losers, the political and legal complexities surrounding the meeting continue to overshadow its potential impact. Whether the meeting will provide a real solution to the issue or simply add to the confusion remains to be seen. For now, the job losers, along with the public, await clarity on how the state government plans to resolve this growing crisis.