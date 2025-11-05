Man Dies by Self-Immolation Outside Kushaiguda Traffic Police Station in Malkajgiri

Malkajgiri: A tragic incident occurred at Moula Ali in the Malkajgiri police limits late on Tuesday night, where a man allegedly ended his life by setting himself ablaze in front of the Kushaiguda Traffic Police Station.

The deceased, identified as Singireddy Meen Reddy (32), is said to have taken the extreme step in distress over the manner in which traffic police handled a drunk and drive case against him. According to preliminary reports, the incident took place around 2 a.m., when Meen Reddy doused himself with petrol and set himself on fire.

Also Read: Three Pilgrims from Narayankhed Killed in Road Mishap Near Humnabad

Eyewitnesses and locals informed the police immediately, but he reportedly succumbed to burn injuries before help could arrive. The police shifted the body for postmortem and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Sources said that Meen Reddy had recently been booked under a drunk driving case, with a recorded blood alcohol level of 120 mg, as claimed by Kushaiguda traffic police. His alleged frustration over the police action and possible humiliation might have driven him to the drastic act, though officials are yet to confirm the exact motive.

Further details are awaited as Malkajgiri police continue their inquiry into the case.