Hyderabad

Man Found Dead in Auto in Tolichowki; Police Launch Hunt for Suspect

A 25-year-old auto driver, identified as Mohammed Muzammil alias Ayub, was found dead under mysterious circumstances near the SS Function Hall in Tolichowki late on Tuesday night.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf30 October 2025 - 16:41
Hyderabad: A 25-year-old auto driver, identified as Mohammed Muzammil alias Ayub, was found dead under mysterious circumstances near the SS Function Hall in Tolichowki late on Tuesday night. His body was discovered inside his autorickshaw, with a plastic wire tightly wound around his neck, indicating possible strangulation.

Police from the Tolichowki Police Station rushed to the scene after receiving information and began an investigation. Initial findings suggest that Ayub was drinking with a friend, identified as Khaled from Shaheen Nagar, shortly before the incident. Investigators now consider Khaled the primary suspect.

Special police teams have been formed to trace and apprehend the accused. Officials said all angles are being explored to determine the exact sequence of events leading to Ayub’s death. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and a case has been registered under relevant sections of law.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

