Man, friend arrested for throwing pregnant woman’s body, pushing her children into river

Pune: A man and his friend were arrested for allegedly throwing the body of a woman in Indrayani River in Pune and flinging her two children into the waterbody as well when they started crying, a police official said on Monday.

The 25-year-old pregnant woman died when she was sent by her paramour and main accused, Gajendra Dagadkhaire, to Thane near Mumbai for an abortion, the Pimpri Chinchwad police station official said.

“On the way back on July 9, Dagadkhaire and his associate Ravikant Gaikwad threw the woman’s body into the Indrayani river near Talegaon.

When her children, aged two and five, started crying, the duo pushed them into the river as well. The woman was estranged from her husband and was in a relationship with Dagadkhaire, which resulted in her getting pregnant,” the official said.

After the woman’s mother approached police with a missing person complaint, a probe began, resulting in the arrest of Dagadkhaire and Gaikwad based on technical evidence, he said.

“The bodies of the woman and the two children have not been found as yet. Dagadkhaire and Gaikwad were remanded in police custody till July 30. Further probe into the case is underway,” the official informed.