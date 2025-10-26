Man wanted in robbing delivery boy nabbed after encounter in Delhi’s Badarpur

New Delhi: In a swift and coordinated operation, a joint team of the Special Task Force (STF) of the South-East District and Pul Prahladpur Police arrested a wanted robber, Himanshu (23), following a brief shootout near Badarpur Flyover Park in the national capital.

According to police officials, the accused, identified as Himanshu, son of Shailender Singh and resident of B-179, Sanjay Camp, Dakshin Puri, Delhi, sustained a bullet injury in his right leg during the exchange of fire on Saturday night. He was immediately taken to Safdarjung Hospital for medical treatment and is currently under police custody.

Police recovered one semi-automatic pistol (.32 bore) along with two live cartridges from his possession. Four empty cartridges, two fired by the accused and two by the police, were also recovered from the spot.

The accused was wanted in a recent armed robbery case registered at Police Station Pul Prahladpur, in which he and his associate, Kaushal, allegedly robbed a Domino’s delivery boy on October 22. The incident, captured on video, had gone viral on social media, prompting swift police action.

In a statement, Dr Hemant Tiwari, DCP South-East District, said, “The swift and courageous action by our joint team led to the apprehension of a desperate and armed criminal within 72 hours of the incident. Our officers displayed exemplary bravery and professionalism during the encounter.”

The official press release from Delhi Police stated, “The successful operation reflects the commitment of Delhi Police to maintaining law and order and ensuring swift action against repeat offenders. The South-East District Police remain vigilant against rising incidents of armed robberies and snatchings.”

Preliminary investigation revealed that Himanshu is a habitual offender with a criminal history of at least three previous cases involving kidnapping, robbery, and snatching. He was released from jail in June and had recently become active again in street crimes across South Delhi.

A case under appropriate sections of law has been registered at Police Station Badarpur, and further investigation is underway to trace his associate, Kaushal, who remains absconding.

The operation has been widely praised for its speed and precision, marking yet another successful example of coordinated policing between district units and special teams.