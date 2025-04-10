Mancherial Tragedy: 48-Year-Old Farm Labourer Dies of Electrocution

MANCHERIAL: A tragic accident claimed the life of a 48-year-old farm labourer in Nagapur village of Chennur mandal, Mancherial district, on Thursday, after he was electrocuted while assisting in the repair of an electric motor.

The deceased, Kanala Lingaiah, was reportedly engaged by Badikela Lachaiah to assist an electrician who was working on a faulty electric motor installed in an agricultural field. According to locals, Lingaiah accidentally came into contact with a live wire supplying power to the motor, resulting in his immediate death on the spot.

Police Register Case and Begin Investigation

Following a complaint filed by a family member of the deceased, the police have registered a case and begun investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Authorities are probing possible negligence and whether safety protocols were followed during the repair work.

The incident has left the local community in shock, raising concerns over the safety of rural electrical repair works and the need for better awareness and protection measures for laborers in agricultural operations.

Call for Safety Measures in Agricultural Sector

This tragic incident highlights the dangers involved in working with live electrical systems in rural areas. Experts urge farmers and laborers to ensure proper precautions, such as disconnecting power supply during repairs and using protective gear.