Telangana Faces Twin Weather Threat: Scorching Heat and Thunderstorms

Hyderabad: It’s double trouble for Telangana as the state prepares to face two extreme weather conditions simultaneously. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued orange alerts for both intense heat and severe thunderstorms across multiple districts, including the capital city Hyderabad.

Scorching Heat Across Telangana Districts

The IMD forecast indicates that several major districts of Telangana will witness a sharp rise in daytime temperatures. Affected districts include:

Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Hanumakonda, Jagtial, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Jogulamba Gadwal, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Khammam, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mahabubnagar, Mancherial, Medak, Mulugu, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Narayanpet, Peddapalli, Rajanna Sircilla, among others.

These districts are expected to experience temperatures ranging between 41°C and 44°C. The IMD has issued an orange heatwave alert for these areas, in effect until Sunday, April 13.

Thunderstorms, Lightning and Gusty Winds Forecasted

Contrastingly, several other districts, including parts of Hyderabad, are set to experience isolated thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds reaching 40–50 kmph.

The IMD has issued orange alerts for thunderstorms today (Thursday) and Friday for the following districts:

Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, and Mahabubnagar.

Hyderabad Weather Outlook

In Hyderabad, temperatures are expected to hover between 36°C and 40°C, with possible isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds in areas such as Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri.

IMD Advises Caution

The IMD has advised residents, particularly in heat-affected areas, to:

Stay hydrated and avoid outdoor exposure during peak hours (12 PM to 4 PM)

Secure loose objects and take shelter during thunderstorms

Watch for official updates and local advisories

Authorities are urging citizens to remain alert and prepared as Telangana experiences an unusual mix of weather extremes.