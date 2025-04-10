Hyderabad: Nine Inspectors Transferred by Cyberabad Police Commissioner
In a significant reshuffle within the Cyberabad Police limits, the Commissioner of Police transferred nine Inspectors on Wednesday, assigning them to new roles across various departments and police stations.
List of Transferred Inspectors and Their New Postings
According to the official notification, the following transfers and postings were made:
- V Janakiram Reddy – Circle Inspector (CI), Amangal
- B Pramad Kumar – Station House Officer (SHO), RGI Airport Traffic
- Karampuri Raju – Detective Inspector (DI), Shamirpet
- M Anjaiah – Special Operations Team (SOT), Rajendranagar
- Chanda Gangadhar – SHO, Kadthal
- Sunkari Vijai – SHO, Chandanagar
- S Shiva Prasad – Inspector, Cyber Crimes
- P Ramana Murthy – Assigned to She Teams
- D Ajay Kumar – DI, Petbasheerabad
- D Palavelli – Inspector, Cyber Crimes
- P Narender Reddy – DI, Jagathgirigutta
Cyberabad Police Department Strengthens Law Enforcement
The reshuffle is part of routine administrative adjustments aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, optimizing resource management, and strengthening law enforcement across sensitive and high-demand areas in the Cyberabad Commissionerate jurisdiction.
Cyberabad Commissioner of Police stated that the new postings are expected to bring in fresh leadership and boost policing efficiency, particularly in key zones like cybercrime, traffic management, and special operations.