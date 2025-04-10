Hyderabad: Two Arrested for Smuggling Ganja; 5.7 Kilograms Confiscated

Hyderabad: In a crackdown on narcotics trafficking, the Afzalgunj police arrested two individuals allegedly involved in smuggling ganja and seized 5.7 kilograms of the banned substance from their possession.

Accused Identified as Odisha Residents

The arrested accused have been identified as Manoj Madhi (19) and Suresh Kabasi (21), both residents of Malkangiri district in Odisha, a region known for illegal ganja cultivation. Police said the duo brought the contraband to Hyderabad at the direction of Karayana Mudu, a known ganja supplier from Odisha.

Arrest Made at MGBS Parking Lot

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted the accused at the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) parking lot, where they were reportedly waiting to hand over the consignment to a receiver identified as Suresh from Patancheruvu. Upon searching their belongings, officials found 5.7 kg of ganja, which was immediately seized.

Case Registered and Investigation Underway

A case has been registered against the accused under the NDPS Act, and further investigation is ongoing to trace the supply chain and apprehend others involved, including the main supplier and receiver.

Hyderabad Police Crack Down on Drug Trafficking

This arrest is part of a broader initiative by Hyderabad Police to tackle drug trafficking and smuggling networks across the city. Authorities have reiterated their commitment to making the city drug-free and urged citizens to report any suspicious activities related to narcotics.