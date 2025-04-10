Telangana Shocker: Woman Kills Toddler Daughter, Dies by Suicide in Peddapalli

PEDDAPALLI: In a deeply disturbing incident, a 26-year-old woman, Loka Sahithi, reportedly died by suicide after allegedly killing her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Rithinya, in Peddapalli town.

Mother Allegedly Hanged Her Daughter Before Taking Her Own Life

According to police reports, the tragic incident unfolded on Wednesday evening. Preliminary investigations indicate that Sahithi allegedly hanged her young daughter and then used the same rope to take her own life.

Husband Discovers the Bodies Upon Returning Home

The bodies were discovered by Sahithi’s husband, Venugopal Reddy, who works at the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) office in Peddapalli. He returned home late in the evening and immediately alerted the authorities upon finding the tragic scene.

Police Launch Investigation into the Double Death

Law enforcement officials reached the spot promptly and registered a case under relevant sections. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities exploring various possibilities, including mental health concerns and potential domestic issues. As of now, no suicide note has been found.

Community in Shock Over the Tragic Loss

The incident has left the local community in grief, with neighbors expressing their sorrow and disbelief over the sudden and tragic deaths. Post-mortem examinations are being conducted at the local government hospital.

Mental Health Awareness Message

If you or someone you know is facing emotional distress or struggling with mental health, please do not hesitate to seek help. Reach out to a qualified mental health professional or contact a suicide prevention helpline in your area.