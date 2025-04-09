Telangana

TGPSC Announces Certificate Verification Dates for Group-I Posts

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has officially announced the certificate verification schedule for candidates selected for Group-I posts in Telangana. The process will take place on April 16, 17, 19, and 21 at Suravaram Pratap Reddy University, Nampally, Hyderabad.

Mohammed Yousuf9 April 2025 - 22:11
List of Selected Candidates Available on Official Website

According to the commission, the list of selected candidates eligible for certificate verification has been made available on the official TGPSC website. Candidates are advised to check the website for their names and scheduled date of verification.

Original Certificates Required for Verification

TGPSC has strictly instructed all selected candidates to bring their original certificates for verification. Candidates must ensure they carry all necessary documents as per the notification to avoid disqualification or delays in the recruitment process.

Tags
