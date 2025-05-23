Mandsaur BJP Leader in Hot Water After Intimate Scene with Woman Caught on CCTV at Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Mandsaur: A case has been registered against Manohar Lal Dhakad, who is linked with the BJP, following the circulation of a video that has sparked public outrage. The Mandsaur police have taken cognisance of the matter and filed an FIR after the footage appeared on social media platforms.

According to reports, the video allegedly shows Dhakad with a woman in a compromising situation, after stepping out of a white car. The footage, captured on May 13 by a CCTV camera, was taken on the Delhi-Mumbai 8-lane expressway. The video’s emergence has led to heated debates and criticism from various sections of society.

Political and Community Response

Dhakad’s wife is currently an elected District Panchayat member from Ward No. 8 in Bani village, Mandsaur district. Following the incident:

The Dhakad Mahasabha Youth Association has removed him from his position as National General Secretary .

has as . The BJP has distanced itself, clarifying that Dhakad is not a primary member of the party, and that he joined via online registration.

Investigation Underway

Authorities have stated that the matter is being investigated thoroughly. Further actions will be taken based on the findings. The incident has raised questions about public conduct and the responsibilities of individuals in leadership roles.