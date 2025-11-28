Maoist Leadership Signals End of Armed Struggle, Requests Government Cooperation

The CPI (Maoist) Maharashtra–Madhya Pradesh–Chhattisgarh Special Zonal Committee (MMCSZC) spokesperson, Ananth, has officially declared that Maoist cadres in the region plan to lay down arms and rejoin mainstream society on January 1, 2026.

In a detailed communication sent to the Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, Ananth explained the organisation’s decision and requested structured cooperation from the respective governments.

Letter to State Governments Seeks Time Until February 15, 2026

Ananth referred to a letter dated November 22 addressed to the three Chief Ministers—Devendra Fadnavis, Vishnu Deo Sai, and Mohan Yadav—and Chhattisgarh Home Minister Vijay Sharma.

In it, the Maoist leader requested additional time, up to February 15, 2026, to finalise agreements and manage internal coordination among Maoist ranks.

He acknowledged Home Minister Vijay Sharma’s suggestion that 10–15 days would be enough for making a decision but argued that such a short period was insufficient for discussions at the organisational level.

Also Read: Telangana Intermediate Board Issues Strict Alert, Verify Details Before Nov 30 or Face Exam Errors

Rehabilitation Over Armed Struggle

Ananth noted that while the Maoists are agreeing to disarm, it should not be interpreted as surrendering out of fear or pressure.

He stressed that:

The decision is collective , not individual

, not individual Armed struggle is being temporarily suspended

Current circumstances are not favourable for continuing militant activity

Weapons should be seen as a means, not an end

He urged Maoist cadres to remain patient and avoid any form of violence during this transition period.

Request to Halt Search Operations and Arrests

To enable a peaceful process, Ananth appealed to the State governments to pause all search operations, combing exercises, and arrests.

He said such actions could create fear among cadres who are preparing to reintegrate through government rehabilitation programs.

Radio Communication Instructions Issued to Maoist Members

Ananth released a radio frequency—435.715 MHz—for internal communication. Maoist members were instructed to contact leadership via this frequency every day from 11:00 AM to 11:15 AM until January 1, 2026.

He also asked the State governments to broadcast this update via radio for two consecutive days before national news and to share audio clips with the media for the next ten days to ensure all cadres receive the message.

Appeal for Support From Public Representatives and Media

The Maoist spokesperson requested elected representatives, journalists, and mediators to support the peace process until completion.

He specifically urged Sonu Dada and Sathish Dada to coordinate MMCSZC’s position with the three State governments and help bring the long-standing conflict to a peaceful end.