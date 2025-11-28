Telangana Intermediate Board Issues Strict Alert, Verify Details Before Nov 30 or Face Exam Errors

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has strictly announced that no last-minute corrections and no blank OMR sheets will be provided during the Intermediate annual examinations beginning February 25, 2025.

Students have been clearly instructed to verify all personal details before November 30, as any mistake left uncorrected will directly appear on hall tickets, OMR sheets, and final results.

Blank OMR Sheet System Discontinued

Until last year, exam centers received blank OMR sheets, allowing students to correct mistakes such as:

Wrong second language

Incorrect group

Misprinted father’s name

Wrong medium of instruction

However, TSBIE has completely discontinued this practice for 2025.

Officials stated that blank OMR replacements often caused:

Confusion

Clerical mistakes

Technical complications

Delays in result processing

To prevent these issues, the Board has stopped issuing blank OMR sheets completely.

TSBIE Orders Strict Verification of Nominal Rolls

The Board has instructed all junior colleges to display Nominal Rolls (NRs) well in advance and ensure that students verify:

Name spelling

Father’s name

Date of birth

Group

Medium

Second language

Category details

Attendance & eligibility

Principals must also call parents to the colleges to cross-check information and provide written signatures confirming the accuracy of their ward’s details.

Officials noted that many institutions failed to follow proper verification steps in previous years, leading to hundreds of errors.

Hundreds of Errors Every Year Due to Negligence

TSBIE data shows that hundreds of OMR-related errors occur yearly due to:

Careless data entry

Incorrect fee submissions

Poor verification practices

Since blank OMR correction caused major delays in result declaration, the Board has now shifted full responsibility to students and colleges to verify details beforehand.

TSBIE Sends SMS Alerts to 10 Lakh Parents

To improve awareness, TSBIE has rolled out large-scale SMS alert campaigns to nearly 10 lakh parents across Telangana.

These alerts cover:

Fee payment deadlines

NR verification dates

Practical exam schedule

Officials report a significant increase in compliance due to digital reminders.

Fee Payment Deadlines and Late Fee Structure

TSBIE shared an updated fee timeline:

92% students have already paid their fee with ₹100 late fine

have already paid their fee with Current window: ₹500 late fine

Final window: ₹2,000 late fee until December 15

Students missing this deadline will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

Final Reminder to All Students

The Board stressed once again that any errors left uncorrected by November 30 will not be fixed later.

There will be:

No last-minute correction

No blank OMR sheets

No changes at the exam centre

TSBIE has urged all Intermediate students to verify their details immediately to avoid complications during the February 2025 examinations.

With the strict message “No last-minute correction, no blank OMR sheets”, TSBIE has placed full responsibility on Intermediate students to verify their records before November 30. The Board’s new guidelines aim to prevent errors, streamline the examination process, and ensure smooth evaluation.

