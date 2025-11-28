Telangana High Court Dismisses Plea to Halt Panchayat Elections

The Telangana High Court on Friday refused to grant stay orders on the upcoming panchayat elections, making it clear that the electoral process will continue as scheduled.

Several Backward Class (BC) organisations, including Madiwala Machadeva Rajakula Sangham and Telangana Pradesh Gangaputra Sangham, had filed separate petitions seeking a pause in the elections. Their petitions challenged the State government’s G.O. 46, which permits reservations for BCs, SCs, and STs within a 50% cap.

Bench Cites Election Notification as Reason for Non-Interference

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin heard the matter. The Bench observed that since the election notification has already been issued, the court cannot intervene in the election process at this stage.

The judges also questioned the petitioners on whether they were seeking the cancellation of the elections over the government’s failure to announce subcategory-wise reservations.

Government Directed to Respond Within Six Weeks

The High Court directed the State government to file a counter affidavit regarding subcategory reservations within six weeks.

The next hearing in the case has been scheduled for eight weeks from now, allowing time for the government to respond and for the court to review the matter.