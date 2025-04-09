Mark Shankar Injured in Singapore Fire: Pawan Kalyan Provides Health Update

Amaravati: Mark Shankar, the second son of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, was injured in a fire that broke out in his classroom while attending summer training classes in Singapore. Pawan Kalyan confirmed that his son sustained injuries but emphasized that there was no threat to his life.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan shared a health update on his son Mark Shankar, who was injured during a fire that occurred in a classroom on Tuesday morning while he was attending summer training classes in Singapore. Speaking to the media in Hyderabad, Kalyan confirmed that Mark had suffered injuries to his hands and legs, but there was no threat to his life. “The doctors have clarified that the smoke inhaled during the fire reached his lungs, but a bronchoscopy is being performed to address the issue,” Kalyan stated.

The accident, which led to the tragic death of one child and injuries to 30 others, deeply affected Kalyan. He mentioned that, upon hearing about the incident, he initially thought it was minor, but the scale of the damage was deeply disturbing. “I received a call from my wife Anna while I was visiting tribal villages in Araku. I immediately returned to Hyderabad after hearing about the incident,” he added.

Swift Response by Construction Workers and Medical Assistance

Kalyan expressed his gratitude to the construction workers who first recognized the fire and promptly rescued the children. Thanks to their timely intervention, many children’s lives were saved. He further stated that the Indian High Commissioner in Singapore was instructed to make necessary medical arrangements for Mark Shankar’s treatment.

Political Leaders and Public Figures Extend Support

Pawan Kalyan thanked several prominent political figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Governor Justice Abdul Nazeer, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, and others for their concern and support. He also acknowledged the well-wishes from Central and State Ministers, fellow film personalities, and JanaSena party members who extended their solidarity during this difficult time.

On the tragic note of the incident, Kalyan also mentioned that it coincided with his elder son Akiranandan’s birthday, making the situation even more painful. He sent his deepest condolences to the family of the child who tragically lost their life in the fire.

Continuous Support and Medical Care for Mark Shankar

Despite the unfortunate event, Kalyan assured that his son was receiving the best possible care in Singapore and that he would be traveling there soon to be by his side. The news of Mark Shankar’s injuries has left the public and political community shaken, with many expressing their support for the family.

Kalyan concluded his statement by thanking everyone who has reached out to him and his family during this distressing time, emphasizing the importance of community and family in times of crisis.