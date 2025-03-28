Massive 7.3-Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Bangladesh, Panic Grips Dhaka & Chattogram

Dhaka: A powerful 7.3-magnitude earthquake was felt across various parts of Bangladesh, including Dhaka and Chattogram, on Friday at 12:25 PM.

The epicenter was located in Mandalay, Myanmar, near the Bangladesh border, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

No Casualties Reported So Far

Authorities have confirmed that no casualties have been reported so far. However, the quake triggered panic, with people evacuating buildings in several areas.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Magnitude Discrepancy: USGS vs. BMD

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department recorded the earthquake at 7.3 magnitude .

recorded the . The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a higher magnitude of 7.7, with the epicenter 16km north-northwest of Sagaing, Myanmar, at a depth of 10km.

Impact on Bangladesh

The distance from Dhaka to the epicenter was approximately 597 km .

was approximately . Strong tremors were felt in Dhaka, Chattogram, and surrounding areas .

were felt in . Many residents evacuated buildings , fearing aftershocks.

, fearing aftershocks. Authorities are monitoring the situation for any potential damage.

Also Read: 7.7-Magnitude Earthquake Devastates Myanmar, Bangkok Skyscraper Collapses

Major Seismic Event

Md Rubayat Kabir, acting officer at the Earthquake Observation and Research Centre, classified the 7.3 magnitude quake as a major seismic event.

Bangladesh’s Earthquake Risk

Bangladesh lies in a seismically active zone, making it vulnerable to earthquakes originating from neighboring regions like Myanmar, India, and the Bay of Bengal.