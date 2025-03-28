7.7-Magnitude Earthquake Devastates Myanmar, Bangkok Skyscraper Collapses

New Delhi: A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday at 12:50 PM (local time), followed by a 6.8 magnitude aftershock, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The epicenter was 16km northwest of Sagaing, at a depth of 10km.

No Tsunami Warning Issued

Authorities have not issued a tsunami warning so far. However, the full extent of damage and casualties remains unclear as reports continue to emerge from the affected regions.

Tremors Felt in Thailand and China

Breaking: Video shows the moment a skyscraper under construction collapsed due to earthquake in Bangkok. pic.twitter.com/OIdxc4epKf — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) March 28, 2025

The quake’s impact was felt as far as northern Thailand and China’s Yunnan province. In Bangkok, metro and rail services were temporarily suspended, while China’s Earthquake Networks Center reported the tremor as a 7.9 magnitude jolt in Yunnan.

Buildings Shake, People Flee in Panic

Terrifying videos circulating on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) show:

Buildings shaking violently in Bangkok and other cities.

in Bangkok and other cities. People running onto streets in panic.

in panic. Infinity pool water spilling over in high-rise buildings.

in high-rise buildings. A skyscraper under construction collapsing entirely, with at least 40 workers reportedly missing.

Possible Damage in Myanmar

Initial reports indicate that:

The old Sagaing Bridge over the Irrawaddy River has collapsed .

has . Residential buildings in Mandalay (24km from Sagaing) have crumbled , possibly trapping residents under debris .

, possibly . The extent of damage in rural Myanmar is yet to be determined, with concerns about limited medical resources in the region.

Myanmar’s Earthquake History

Myanmar is prone to earthquakes, especially along the Sagaing Fault, which runs north to south through the country. Between 1930 and 1956, the region experienced six major quakes of 7.0 magnitude or more. The last major quake in 2016 (6.8 magnitude) near Bagan killed three people and damaged historic temples.