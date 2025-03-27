India and Bangladesh Strengthen Ties as Modi and Yunus Eye Bilateral Talks

New Delhi/Dhaka: Ahead of potential bilateral talks between India and Bangladesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu have sent heartfelt messages to Bangladesh on its National Day, reinforcing the strong partnership between the two countries. With recent developments, the focus now shifts to a potential meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser, Muhammad Yunus, at the upcoming BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok.

Modi Extends Commitment to Stronger India-Bangladesh Relations

In his message to Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the enduring spirit of the Bangladesh Liberation War as a cornerstone of India-Bangladesh relations. Modi emphasized India’s dedication to advancing the bilateral partnership, focusing on shared goals of peace, stability, and prosperity.

“The spirit of Liberation War of Bangladesh continues to remain a guiding light for our relationship, which has flourished across multiple domains, bringing tangible benefits to our people,” Modi stated. He added, “We remain committed to advancing this partnership, driven by our common aspirations for peace, stability, and prosperity.”

President Murmu’s Message on India-Bangladesh Relations

President Droupadi Murmu also expressed strong support for Bangladesh, writing to her counterpart, Mohammed Shahabuddin, and underscoring India’s commitment to a peaceful, stable, and progressive Bangladesh.

“India-Bangladesh relations are multi-faceted with our cooperation encompassing diverse areas such as trade, multimodal connectivity, development partnership, power and energy, education, capacity building, cultural cooperation, and people-to-people exchanges,” Murmu said. She emphasized that Bangladesh holds a significant position in India’s “Neighbourhood First” and “Act East” policies, as well as in India’s broader Indo-Pacific vision.

Possible Modi-Yunus Bilateral Talks at BIMSTEC Summit

Bangladesh is currently awaiting a response from India regarding a proposal for a meeting between Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok, scheduled for next week. Foreign Secretary Md. Jashim Uddin stated, “From our side, we are fully ready for the meeting. Now, we await a positive response from India.”

Despite recent strains in bilateral relations following the August 2024 political shift in Bangladesh, which led to the toppling of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s 16-year rule, both countries are keen to restore strong diplomatic ties through direct dialogue.

Yunus to Visit China Before BIMSTEC Summit

Before heading to Bangkok, Chief Adviser Yunus will travel to China for a three-day visit to attend the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) annual conference in Hainan Province. This visit is significant as it may impact India’s interests, especially in the context of China’s involvement in water management projects along the Teesta River, which is a matter of contention between India and Bangladesh.

Foreign Secretary Jashim Uddin mentioned that while water management will be discussed, the Teesta River project is not on the agenda for Yunus’ visit. However, discussions on Myanmar’s internal situation, the Rohingya repatriation issue, and other economic agreements are expected to take place. Bangladesh’s growing ties with China remain a point of interest for India, given the potential strategic implications.

Strengthening Regional Security and Economic Ties

During his visit to China, Yunus will also discuss security issues, including military cooperation and potential purchases, alongside agreements on human resource development, economic cooperation, and increased media connectivity. These discussions are aimed at enhancing bilateral ties between Bangladesh and China, with an eye on future collaborations.

While Bangladesh continues to deepen its relationship with China, the upcoming BIMSTEC Summit provides a crucial opportunity for India and Bangladesh to address ongoing concerns, including the Teesta water sharing issue and regional security, through direct talks.