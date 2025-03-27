US Wildfires in Carolinas Lead to Evacuations and Devastation as Dozens of Homes Burnt

New York: Wildfires sweeping through the states of North and South Carolina have led to widespread evacuations, prompted a state of emergency, and caused significant property damage.

Fires Ravage North Carolina’s Polk County

In North Carolina’s hardest-hit Polk County, nearly 250 households have been evacuated, with at least 20 homes and several outbuildings destroyed. According to Kellie Cannon, the county’s public information officer, firefighters have been able to save most of the structures near the blaze. However, one firefighter sustained an injury after his leg was trapped under a fallen tree.

The fires, which are being fueled by dry conditions, strong winds, and downed trees left by Hurricane Helene, continue to spread through the region. The hurricane, which devastated North Carolina in September 2024, claimed hundreds of lives, leaving many people still recovering.

Governor Urges Caution as Fires Continue to Spread

Governor Josh Stein of North Carolina urged residents to stay vigilant and follow emergency alerts and evacuation orders. “Please continue to pay attention to emergency alerts and evacuation orders if you need to leave your homes,” he said in a statement.

The wildfires have also caused a significant decline in air quality. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality issued an “Unhealthy Air Quality Warning,” alerting the public to the hazardous smog and particulate matter. Vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory conditions are particularly at risk.

Ongoing Firefighting Efforts and Statewide Ban on Open Burning

Firefighting efforts continue across the region, but the fires remain a significant threat. The North Carolina Division of Forestry has implemented a statewide ban on open burning and revoked all burning permits to help prevent further blazes. Despite forecasts predicting rain over the weekend, meteorologists, including Ashley Lehmberg from the National Weather Service in Greer, South Carolina, indicate that the rainfall will not be sufficient to fully extinguish the fires.

As the fires persist, authorities continue to focus on protecting lives and minimizing property damage, while residents remain on high alert.

The wildfires in North and South Carolina have caused widespread evacuations, property destruction, and a serious air quality hazard. Emergency teams continue to fight the fires as weather conditions remain unfavorable for containment. Governor Stein and local authorities urge residents to follow evacuation orders and remain alert to changing conditions.