Massive Fee Hike in Telangana Private Schools Triggers Outrage; Parents Demand Immediate Regulation

Hyderabad: Private schools in Telangana have once again come under fire for imposing steep and unexpected fee hikes, with parents alleging that many schools have increased annual fees by up to 50% this year. The absence of a strong regulatory framework has further intensified frustration among families.

Admissions for the 2026–27 academic year have already begun for LKG, UKG, and primary classes (Grades 1–5). Parents complain that the surge in fees is uniform across all categories of schools—from small-budget private institutions to high-end international schools.

For instance, schools that charged ₹80,000 last year for Grade 1 are now quoting ₹1.1 lakh to ₹1.5 lakh, a jump that many families say they simply cannot afford. Adding to their concerns, several schools are reportedly insisting on full fee payment upfront.

Suresh, a parent from Secunderabad, shared his experience:

“The school asked me to pay the entire amount immediately to confirm my daughter’s admission.”

KV Venkat Sainath, Secretary of the Hyderabad Schools Parents Association, said fee hikes continue unchecked despite multiple representations, court petitions, and meetings. He blamed the delay in approving the Fee Regulation Commission’s draft bill, which has been pending for months.

Professor Vishweshwar Rao, a member of the Telangana Education Commission, confirmed receiving a large number of complaints from parents.

“The draft bill has been submitted to the government and is currently under review by the cabinet committee. We have urged the government to approve it at the earliest,” he said.

Parents warn that if the government does not act swiftly and enforce a strong law, private schools will continue their arbitrary practices, making quality education increasingly inaccessible for the common man.