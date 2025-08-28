Massive Fire Breaks Out at Balaji Ghee Store in Ameerpet, Hyderabad

Late in the night on Wednesday, a big fire occurred at the popular Balaji Ghee store in Ameerpet, which set off panic among the residents and caused serious traffic congestion in the high-density commercial centre.

What happened?

This occurred at a busiest location of Metro Pillar No. 1444, which is normally characterized by a large number of people walking and moving through the busy road. Shop workers and residents around the store saw smoke coming out of the store at night at around midnight, and flames soon after. The fire expanded quickly within minutes and the night sky became luminous attracting the attention of bystanders. The event was recorded by many individuals who took their phones and photographed the place that was engulfed by smoke.

Why did it happen?

There are initial reports that the fire could have been occasioned by a short circuit in the store. One of the frequent causes of such accidents in commercial places is electrical faults especially when there is a possibility of overloading of equipment and wiring. Authorities said, though, that a thorough investigation is being instituted to establish the exact cause, and to eliminate all other possibilities.

How was it handled?

Multiple fire tenders arrived at the location and were used by firefighters. Almost two hours of furious work were required to get the fires under control. Officers of the fire brigade added that the ghee and other stored products in the shop served as fuel and the fire at the outset was hard to manage. The flames were put out by water jets and foam and the police surrounded the scene, causing no accidents.

Fortunately, no one was killed. Everyone in the store and surrounding was able to escape. The fire department and police acted fast to make sure that the fire did not extend to other shops and residential buildings that were neighboring.

Impact on the area

The fire brought about traffic jams in Ameerpet as traffic was diverted off the area of fire. There were also slight inconveniences to metro commuters as the incident occurred next to a pillar of the metro. Local business owners were also concerned, as they claimed that such an incident is one of the reasons why safety checks are supposed to be conducted frequently and wiring in busy marketplaces is to be maintained in good condition.

The fact that the shop incurred massive property damage was a great blow but at the same time, there were no casualties and this was a great relief both to the officials and people on the ground. The government indicated that an estimate of the damages will be ready following an inspection.

What next?

The police have requested all the shopkeepers and businesses within the Ameerpet region to revise their fire precautions such as verifying electrical wiring, installing extinguishers and clearing emergency exits. Governments, too, advised citizens to call the fire department as soon as they see smoke or sparks in order to prevent such cases from going out of control.

The Ameerpet fire acts as a lesson that in the busy cities accidents can occur very easily. Prompt emergency response has been able to save a tragedy but the event has brought new questions about fire preparedness in busy commercial areas of Hyderabad.