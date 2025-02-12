Vijayawada: A major fire broke out at the Kashmir Jalakanya Exhibition near the Vidya Dharapuram RTC Depot in Vijayawada, creating panic among the locals. The fire, which erupted suddenly, led to widespread fear as residents in the vicinity scrambled to safety.

Fire Erupts Near RTC Depot

The flames were first noticed at the Kashmir Jalakanya Exhibition, causing a massive blaze that spread quickly. Eyewitnesses reported thick plumes of smoke and intense heat, making it difficult to approach the site. The exhibition, located next to the Vidya Dharapuram RTC Depot, witnessed heavy chaos as people tried to flee the area.

Gas Cylinder Explosion Suspected

The police suspect that the fire may have been triggered by a gas cylinder explosion. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the blaze. Preliminary reports suggest that the explosion could have caused the fire to spread rapidly.

Locals Alert Firefighters

Quick-thinking locals immediately informed the fire department about the incident. Firefighters rushed to the scene and managed to control the blaze after a few hours of efforts. However, the extent of property damage and the impact on nearby structures is yet to be fully determined.

Also Read: CPI Inflation Drops to 4.31%—How This Affects Your Budget, Here’s Why

Authorities Investigate the Cause of Fire

The police are investigating the cause of the explosion and whether it was indeed linked to the gas cylinder. A thorough inspection of the site is underway, and fire safety teams are working to prevent further damage and ensure that the fire does not spread to nearby areas.

Massive Fire Breaks Out Near RTC Depot in Vijayawada: Gas Cylinder Blast Suspected

This incident has raised concerns about safety measures in crowded areas and public events, prompting calls for stronger precautions to prevent such accidents in the future.