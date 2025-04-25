Matter Aera: India’s First Geared EV Bike Expanding to 8 Cities in Next 45 Days

After a powerful launch in Bengaluru, Matter is now ready to take the Indian EV market by storm with its revolutionary Aera electric bike, the world’s first geared electric motorcycle. Over the next 45 days, the Aera will be launched in eight major Indian cities: Pune, Delhi, Chennai, Coimbatore, Mumbai, Jaipur, Surat, and Rajkot.

What Makes the Matter Aera Electric Bike Unique?

The Matter Aera stands apart from other electric two-wheelers in India due to its manual transmission, a feature rarely seen in EVs. Designed specifically for Indian roads, the Aera combines innovative technology with the classic thrill of gear shifting.

Key Features of the Aera Electric Motorbike:

HyperShift Gearbox : The only 4-speed manual transmission on an EV bike, offering 12 riding combinations with 3 modes .

: The only 4-speed manual transmission on an EV bike, offering with . Smart Dashboard : A 7-inch touchscreen display with navigation, ride stats, music, and OTA updates .

: A with navigation, ride stats, music, and . Impressive Acceleration : 0 to 40 km/h in just 2.8 seconds .

: 0 to 40 km/h in just . Long Range Battery : A 5kWh unit with an IDC-certified range of 172 km .

: A with an . Safety and Intelligence : Equipped with dual disc brakes , ABS , remote locking , geo-fencing , and intelligent suspension .

: Equipped with , , , , and . Convenient Charging : Can be charged using a standard 5-amp home socket .

: Can be charged using a standard . Cost-Efficient: Just Rs 0.25/km running cost, with potential savings of Rs 1 lakh+ over 3 years.

Aera City Launch Events: What’s in Store?

In each of the newly added cities, Matter will set up Aera Experience Hubs, offering riders and enthusiasts a hands-on introduction to this futuristic ride.

Highlights of the Launch Experience:

Real-Time Test Rides of the Aera electric motorbike

of the Aera electric motorbike Early Bird Offers for first-time customers

for first-time customers Priority Delivery for online pre-bookings

for online pre-bookings Interactive Demos of the bike’s smart features

Mohal Lalbhai on Matter’s Vision

Mohal Lalbhai, CEO & Founder of Matter, commented:

“With this next wave of city launches, we’re making AERA accessible to riders across India — delivering a product that’s not just high-tech, but deeply relevant to Indian roads and aspirations. Bookings are open — the future of riding is one click away.”

Pre-Booking Details and Availability

You can now pre-book the Aera electric bike on:

Early adopters can unlock exclusive discounts and fast delivery by booking in advance.

Why Aera Is a Game-Changer for the Indian EV Marke

Matter’s Aera is not just an electric vehicle — it’s an innovation that bridges performance, intelligence, and affordability, making it a perfect choice for Indian commuters. With its geared EV technology, smart systems, and sleek design, Aera is set to redefine electric biking in India.