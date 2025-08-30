Meet Xiao He: China’s Humanoid Robot Steals the Show at SCO Summit 2025

TIANJIN, CHINA: A state-of-the-art humanoid robot named Xiao He is assisting journalists and delegates at the 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, showcasing China’s rapid advancements in artificial intelligence and robotics.

Deployed at a dedicated media help desk, Xiao He is equipped with *multilingual capabilities, emotional recognition algorithms, and real-time informational support*, making it a standout feature at the high-profile international event.

Who Is Xiao He?

Named after a renowned ancient Chinese administrator known for his wisdom and efficiency, Xiao He represents a new generation of AI-driven service robots. Its key functions include:

– Providing real-time information* on summit schedules, programs, and logistics.

– Offering multilingual support in Chinese, Russian, English, and other languages.

– Using emotional recognition technology to adapt its interactions based on the user’s mood.

Xiao He is not just a functional assistant but also a symbol of China’s ambition to lead in AI and robotics innovation.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Advanced Technology and Capabilities

Xiao He integrates several cutting-edge technologies:

– Adaptive Learning Modules: The robot continuously improves its responses through machine learning.

– Cultural and Logistical Database: It offers details about Tianjin’s cultural attractions, such as Yangliuqing woodblock prints, displayed in an interactive zone at the summit.

– Emotional Recognition: By analyzing facial expressions and vocal tones, Xiao He tailors its communication style to be more engaging and effective.

One journalist at the event remarked, “China is really moving towards the future,”highlighting how Xiao He exemplifies the country’s focus on high-tech development.

Also Read: Telangana Assembly Session Begins with Tributes to Late MLA Maganti Gopinath

Significance at the SCO Summit

The SCO Summit has brought together global leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin. In this high-stakes environment, Xiao He serves as a testament to China’s vision of incorporating AI into diplomacy and international cooperation.

Its role goes beyond assistance—it reflects a broader strategy to blend tradition with innovation, as seen in the summit’s cultural displays alongside technological showcases.

China’s Push Toward an AI-Driven Future

Xiao He’s deployment aligns with China’s national goals of becoming a global leader in AI and robotics. The country is investing heavily in:

– Human-machine interaction technologies.

– Smart service robots for public and diplomatic use.

– Multilingual AI systems for global outreach.

The robot’s presence at such a significant event underscores China’s progress in developing robots that are not only functional but also emotionally intelligent.

Xiao He is more than just a robot—it is a glimpse into the future of AI and international collaboration. As it helps journalists and delegates navigate the SCO Summit, it also symbolizes China’s determination to pioneer next-generation technology.

With its combination of advanced functionality and empathetic interaction, Xiao He is setting a new standard for what humanoid robots can achieve on the world stage.