Telangana Assembly Session Begins with Tributes to Late MLA Maganti Gopinath

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Legislative Assembly commenced its monsoon session today with members paying rich tributes to the late Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA from Jubilee Hills, Maganti Gopinath.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy moved the official motion to condole the demise of Gopinath, who passed away on June 8 following a massive heart attack. The session began with a unanimous homage to the first-term legislator.

A Unanimous Homage

Chief Minister Reddy detailed Gopinath’s extensive political career, which began in the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). An ardent supporter of TDP founder N.T. Rama Rao, Gopinath held significant positions, including president of the TDP’s Youth Wing and director of the Hyderabad Urban Development Authority (HUDA). The Chief Minister also noted Gopinath’s contributions to the Telugu film industry as a producer.

Reddy highlighted his personal friendship with Gopinath, which endured despite the latter’s shift in political allegiance from the TDP to the BRS in 2016. He stated that Gopinath’s demise was a significant loss for his family and the constituents of Jubilee Hills.

Cross-Party Tributes

The tribute ceremony saw participation from across the political spectrum:

Legislative Affairs Minister D. Sridhar Babu, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, and Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao offered their condolences.

BRS Working President and MLA K.T. Rama Rao recalled Gopinath’s deep connection with his constituency, noting his service to both affluent and underprivileged areas. He credited Gopinath with pioneering the culture of installing large cut-outs in Hyderabad, a practice that began with his displays of N.T. Rama Rao in the 1980s.

Several other BRS legislators, including Vemula Prashant Reddy and Mutha Gopal, also spoke, commemorating their colleague’s life and work.

Following the obituary references, Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar adjourned the house for the day.

Key Agenda for the Monsoon Session

Beyond the homage, the government has set a substantial legislative and policy agenda for the session. Key items expected to be tabled and debated include:

The Justice P.C. Ghose Commission Report: This report on the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project is anticipated to be a major point of discussion. It has highlighted alleged serious lapses in the planning and execution of the project’s major barrages.

Introduction of New Bills: The first day of the session saw the introduction of five key bills and two reports. Further legislative business is expected, including potential amendments to municipal laws and the Panchayat Raj Act.

Reservation Policy: A significant debate is anticipated on a proposal to provide 42% reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in local body elections.

State Formation Day Plans: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is expected to make a major announcement regarding the Telangana Thalli statue and official celebrations for the state formation day.

Next Steps

The Business Advisory Committee (BAC), chaired by Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, is scheduled to meet to finalize the session’s duration and the complete list of agenda items. The session is speculated to last approximately five days.

The State Cabinet also convened today to discuss the bills and policy issues slated for discussion during this session. The ruling party and opposition leaders are expected to engage in detailed debates on the aforementioned critical issues.