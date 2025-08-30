Hyderabad to Host American Flag Football National Championship, August 30-31

The American Flag Football National Championship will take place in the vibrant city of Hyderabad, on August 30 and 31 at the historic Grounds of Gymkhana, and this is bound to be a milestone in developing the sport in India.

The event, organised by the Telangana American Football Association under the patronage of the American Football Federation of India (AFFI), will be an exhibition of the high-speed, non-contact form of American football, with the best senior men and women teams in the country present.

Teams From Ten States, One Exciting Venue

Working in the national sporting spirit, the teams of Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Bihar, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, and host Telangana will fight over the national pride. The event underscores the growing popularity of flag football and in particular among the youth and women who are becoming enticed to the sport as a sport of speed, strategy and athleticism.

A Celebration of Teamwork and Passion

Discussing his vision on the championship, Praveen Reddy, President of Organizing Committee and Head Coach of the National Team, referred to the event as a competition but not only a competition. It is not only a competition, but a festival of teamwork, discipline and increasing interest in American football in India, he said. We are delighted to have representation of the whole state and anticipate a fun filled weekend of action.

A non-contact form of American football, flag football, in which players pull the flag rather than tackle the ball-carrier, has progressively taken root in India. The reason is that it is an inclusive game, fast-paced, and also has limited contact, making it more popular, particularly among women and youth.

Tournaments such as this national championship not only spur publicity on the sport, but also help develop local talent, and help India gain increased recognition on the international stage of flag football.

The American Flag Football National Championship, with its combination of athleticism, strategy and an up and coming grassroots appeal, is a bright spot in the history of sport in India. The fans will not be disappointed as teams clash in Hyderabad in the Gymkhana Grounds, one that may lead to the future success of flag football in India.