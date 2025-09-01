Meeting in Nampally Calls for Fair Jobs and Better Financial Support

Hyderabad

The Telangana Bhoomi Putra Round Table Conference on “Social & Economic Empowerment of SC, ST, OBC & Muslims – My Land, My Rules” was held at Madina Education Center Auditorium, Public Garden, Nampally, organized by the SC, ST, BC Muslim Front.

1 September 2025
Hyderabad: The Telangana Bhoomi Putra Round Table Conference on “Social & Economic Empowerment of SC, ST, OBC & Muslims – My Land, My Rules” was held at Madina Education Center Auditorium, Public Garden, Nampally, organized by the SC, ST, BC Muslim Front.

Telangana Bhoomi Putra Organization urged the State Government to ensure fair employment and financial opportunities for these communities, including 50% reservation in government contracts, greater representation in private sector jobs, apprenticeship programs for youth, enhanced bank loan access, free education up to Class 12, and human resource training.

Sanullah Khan, Chairman, SC, ST, BC, Muslim Front, Prof. Anavar Khan, Hashmi, Syed Mateen Ahmed (TDP), Ahmed Muneer (LIP), Ramvis, Yadagiri, N. Suresh, Dandy Goud, S. Kamal Ather (NPI), N. Parashu Ruj (STF Chairman), Khaja Matiuddin, Tanveer, Sudesh Kumar Mallepally, Mujahed Hashmi, Syed Mohammed Wajid (Congress), and representatives of various NGOs participated.

