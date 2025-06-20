Mega Data Breach: 16 billion Passwords Leaked in Largest Cybersecurity Violation

In a shocking development, the internet has witnessed one of the largest data breaches in history, with over 16 billion passwords leaked globally. According to cybersecurity researchers, this breach stands out as one of the most significant data violations ever recorded.

Tech Giants and Government Portals Targeted

As per a Forbes report, the breach has affected users of several major platforms, including:

Apple

Facebook

Google

GitHub

Telegram

Various government websites

Cybercriminals have reportedly gained access to login credentials from these platforms, raising serious concerns about digital privacy and cybersecurity readiness.

30 Distinct Datasets Discovered

Cybersecurity experts uncovered 30 different datasets, each containing an average of 3.5 billion records. These datasets include credentials related to:

Social media platforms

VPN services

Developer portals

Corporate and government accounts

The researchers noted that many of the records seem to have been collected as recently as early 2025, highlighting the ongoing nature of the cyber threat.

Historical Comparison: From Millions to Billions

Previously, the biggest known breach had exposed around 184 million login records. This new data dump, however, has skyrocketed to 16 billion, marking a drastic escalation in cybercrime activity.

Multiple Hacker Groups Suspected

The scale and complexity of the breach have led researchers to suspect the involvement of multiple cybercrime groups. These groups are believed to be collaborating across borders, utilizing advanced techniques to harvest and leak user data.

What Users Should Do Immediately

Cybersecurity experts are urging users to: