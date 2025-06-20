Ayan Mukerji: Saw directing ‘War 2’ as relishing opportunity to give hat-tip to first film

Mumbai: Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji is all set to direct the much-anticipated “War 2”, calling it a thrilling opportunity to pay homage to the blockbuster original while bringing his unique vision to the screen.

Honoring the Legacy of “War”

Ayan shared that helming a sequel to the 2019 hit “War” is both an exciting and challenging task.

“It is a huge responsibility to take forward a hugely loved franchise like War and leave your own mark on it. I saw directing War 2 as a relishing opportunity to give a hat-tip to the first film. You can’t have fun otherwise while coming on board such a huge blockbuster franchise.”

A Powerful Face-Off: Hrithik Roshan vs NTR

Mukerji emphasized the importance of creating a compelling conflict that could justify the face-off between two megastars: Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr.

“One has to take what has been set and then make the fans of the film and the fans of these gigantic superstars go on a journey that is new, that hopefully leaves them hungry for more.”

Thoughtfully Crafted Action and Storyline

Ayan highlighted the detailed planning that went into story development and action sequences to elevate the theatrical experience.

“The maximum time spent was on the action set pieces and crafting the storyline and the conflict which was needed to mount the face-off between Hrithik Roshan and NTR.”

A Celebration of Indian Cinema

Calling War 2 a monumental cinematic experience, Ayan believes the film represents the coming together of Indian cinema’s biggest stars.

“War 2 is truly the coming together of Indian cinema with these two huge actors joining forces. Every second was spent thinking of how to give their fans an experience of a lifetime when they sit in theatres.”

“War 2” is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, promising an action-packed experience for audiences across the globe.