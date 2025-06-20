Hunger to play Test cricket again for India kept me going: Karun Nair

Leeds: Comeback man Karun Nair is eager to prove himself once again as he returns to the Indian Test squad for the five-match series against England starting Friday.

Returning After Eight Years

Back in the Indian Test team after an eight-year gap, Nair opened up about what motivated him during his time away.

Also Read: RTC Fare Hike in Tandur, Vikarabad, and Parigi Depots Sparks Passenger Concerns

“My first thought when I woke up was I want to play Test cricket, I want to play for India again. That hunger kept me going,” Nair shared in a BCCI video.

His unwavering desire to don the Indian jersey again was his biggest driving force.

Emotional Moment in the Dressing Room

Nair admitted that the moment he reunited with his teammates was when the comeback truly hit him.

“When I saw everyone for the first time, that’s when I really felt it—that I’m finally in the team again. Till then, it didn’t feel real.”

He added that returning to the squad in England, the same place where he last played for India, made it feel like life had come full circle.

Stellar Form in Domestic and India A Matches

The 33-year-old proved his form with a double century for India A against England Lions and was a key performer in Vidarbha’s Ranji Trophy-winning season, scoring 863 runs at an average of 53.93.

Earlier, he dazzled in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with five centuries in just eight innings, averaging a remarkable 389.50.

Reunited with Rahul and Prasidh

Nair also expressed joy over playing with childhood friends KL Rahul and Prasidh Krishna.

“It’s comforting. We’ve played together since we were kids and grew up side by side. That bond helps a lot,” he said.

Visualizing the Comeback

Nair emphasized the role of mental strength in his journey:

“I try to keep things simple—stay positive, set clear goals, visualize success, and have real belief in it.”

With form, belief, and hunger on his side, Karun Nair is ready to embrace the opportunity and make his second innings in Indian cricket count.