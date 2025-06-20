RTC Fare Hike in Tandur, Vikarabad, and Parigi Depots Sparks Passenger Concerns

Tandur: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has hiked fares for express and deluxe buses across depots in Tandur, Vikarabad, and Parigi in a move aimed at increasing revenue. The revised fares came into effect three days ago, drawing criticism from daily commuters due to the additional financial burden it imposes.

According to sources, the fare from Parigi to Hyderabad remains at ₹130, while prices on other routes have gone up. Passengers traveling from Tandur to Hyderabad now pay ₹20 more, which has particularly impacted working-class individuals and daily travelers.

Monthly Passenger Burden Estimated at ₹3–6 Lakh

With the fare hike, the financial burden on passengers from the three depots is estimated to be around ₹3–6 lakh per month. While the depots currently earn ₹10,000–₹20,000 per day, locals argue that this revenue growth comes at the cost of affordability and convenience.

A retired employee from Tandur, Mallikarjun, shared his concern:

“Hundreds travel between Tandur and Hyderabad every day. A ₹20 increase may seem small but adds up monthly. The RTC should reconsider this hike.”

Women Avoid Deluxe Buses Due to Non-Inclusion in Free Travel Scheme

While the Telangana government continues to implement the Mahalaxmi free bus travel scheme for women, it currently excludes deluxe buses. As a result, women primarily use Palle Velugu and Express buses, avoiding deluxe services unless necessary, due to the out-of-pocket costs involved.

The exclusion has led to lower occupancy in deluxe buses, and passengers are questioning the rationale behind excluding premium services from the free travel initiative.

Call for Improved Facilities and Seating Regulations

Several commuters have also raised concerns about overcrowding and lack of proper facilities in express and deluxe buses. They demand that passenger count should be restricted to seat capacity and not exceed it just for increasing revenue.

“If fares are increased, facilities should also improve. Crowding in express buses is unacceptable. Only seated passengers should be allowed,” said a local commuter.

Key Routes Affected by RTC Fare Hike

Here are the major routes affected by the fare hike:

Tandur to Hyderabad, Srisailam, and Kunta

Vikarabad to Hyderabad

Parigi to Hyderabad, Yadgir, and Kunta

With growing public pressure, passengers are urging TSRTC to reconsider the fare revision and introduce better services and transparent policies to balance revenue goals with public welfare.