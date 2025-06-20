Hyderabad Warms Up for Yoga Day with Massive Session at LB Stadium

Hyderabad: On the eve of the International Day of Yoga, a large gathering of yoga enthusiasts turned up at LB Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday morning. The event witnessed active participation from children, youth, elderly citizens, and a significant number of women, setting the tone for the global celebration on Saturday.

The special yoga session was part of the official countdown event leading up to the 10th International Day of Yoga (IDY), celebrated annually on June 21. Organized with the aim of promoting physical and mental well-being, the session featured breathing exercises, meditation, and various asanas.

Breathing Exercises and Asanas Performed in Large Numbers

Participants from all age groups gathered at dawn and practiced a wide range of yoga techniques, including Pranayama (breathing exercises) and classical asanas. The event aimed to inspire people to adopt yoga as a part of their daily lives.

Officials and yoga trainers guided the participants throughout the session. The serene and focused atmosphere highlighted the growing awareness and enthusiasm for yoga as a lifestyle practice in urban India.

International Yoga Day 2025 to Be Celebrated on a Grand Scale

The main celebrations for International Yoga Day 2025 will take place on Saturday, with events scheduled across India and globally. Hyderabad is expected to host multiple community sessions in parks, public spaces, schools, and institutions, following the success of the LB Stadium event.

The United Nations declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga in 2014, recognizing yoga’s universal appeal and its benefits for holistic health.