BRS Vs Revanth: Harish Rao Warns CM Not to Give Away Telangana’s River Rights

Hyderabad: In a fiery press conference at Telangana Bhavan, BRS senior leader and former minister T. Harish Rao launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy over what he described as the CM’s “complete ignorance” of Telangana’s river basin dynamics and irrigation priorities.

Harish Rao alleged that Revanth Reddy and Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy have defamed the state by exposing their lack of knowledge about the Godavari and Krishna river catchment areas, especially in reference to the Banakacharla project. He ridiculed the CM’s understanding by stating, “Revanth knows more about bags than basins.”

Also Read: Varun Dhawan Celebrates 10 Years of ‘ABCD 2’: “So Many Memories, So Much Energy”

“Revanth Reddy Is Misleading the People,” Says Harish Rao

Harish Rao referred to the CM’s recent PowerPoint presentation on irrigation as a “display of foolishness embodied in endless ignorance.” He questioned how the Chief Minister could not know in which basin the Banakacharla project is being built and criticized him for allegedly siding with Andhra Pradesh (AP).

“The AP government has been lobbying at the Centre for six months, and our CM doesn’t even know the basic river basin map,” Harish Rao said.

BRS Alleges Betrayal of Telangana’s Water Rights

BRS leaders, including MP Ravichandra, alleged that CM Revanth Reddy is playing politics at the cost of Telangana’s irrigation future. Ravichandra claimed the CM turned a meeting with MPs into a political platform instead of standing firm against AP’s alleged water exploitation.

Harish Rao took his criticism further, accusing the CM of “betrayal” by allegedly allowing AP to take up to 1,000 TMC from the Godavari and 500 TMC from the Krishna River without safeguarding Telangana’s share.

“Telangana is not Revanth’s jagir. He is acting like a chowkidar for AP’s interests, not our state’s,” said Harish Rao.

“Will Not Give Up a Single Drop of Telangana’s Water”

Harish Rao reiterated that former CM KCR had never agreed to the interlinking of the Godavari and Krishna rivers without due consultation. He accused Revanth of distorting facts and spreading misinformation that the previous government had consented to the Banakacharla project.

“We won’t give up even a single drop of water due to Telangana. If necessary, we will approach the courts to protect the rights of our farmers,” Harish Rao asserted.

BRS Questions Role of Irrigation Advisor and CM’s Ties with Chandrababu Naidu

The BRS also cast doubt on the role of Adityanath Das, an advisor in the irrigation department, alleging that he is acting as a link between Revanth Reddy and AP leader Chandrababu Naidu.

“The Godavari and Krishna are not Revanth’s personal wealth to gift away. He is merely a caretaker of Telangana’s resources,” said Harish Rao.

BRS Leaders Unite in Protest Against CM’s Actions

The press conference saw participation from several BRS leaders including:

MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra

Former Ministers Niranjan Reddy, Sabitha Indra Reddy, Sunitha Lakshma Reddy

Former MP Maloth Kavitha

MLC Deshapathi Srinivas

MLAs Chinta Prabhakar and Anil Jadhav

The party warned that if Telangana’s water rights are handed over to Andhra Pradesh, the people “will not spare the CM.”