Varun Dhawan Celebrates 10 Years of ‘ABCD 2’: “So Many Memories, So Much Energy”

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan marked a major milestone as his hit dance film ‘ABCD 2’ completed 10 years since its release. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared nostalgic behind-the-scenes footage from the film’s wrap party, reminiscing about the incredible journey, vibrant energy, and memorable moments with the cast and crew.

In the video, Varun is seen grooving to the 90s hit “Meri Pant Bhi Sexy” from Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s 1994 film Dulaara alongside Shraddha Kapoor, Remo D’Souza, and Raghav Juyal. The fun-filled wrap party captured the spirit of the film — energetic, joyful, and full of life.

“10 years of #ABCD2. So many memories, so much energy and just the most awesome people to work with,” Varun captioned the post. “I remember this wrap party so well with all of us just dancing on Hindi masala songs.”

About ABCD 2: A Decade of Dance and Dedication

Directed and choreographed by Remo D’Souza, ABCD 2 (Any Body Can Dance 2) was released in 2015 as a stand-alone sequel to 2013’s ABCD. The movie starred Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva, and Sushant Pujari, and was inspired by the real-life story of Suresh Mukund and Vernon Monteiro, founders of the dance crew that eventually became The Kings—winners of the World Hip Hop Dance Championship in San Diego.

The plot follows childhood friends Suresh and Vinnie, who form a dance crew and strive to represent India at an international competition in Las Vegas, facing obstacles and personal setbacks along the way.

Varun Dhawan Currently Shooting for ‘Border 2’

In addition to celebrating this cinematic milestone, Varun Dhawan is currently shooting for ‘Border 2’ at the National Defence Academy in Pune. Directed by Anurag Singh, the highly anticipated sequel stars Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, and Varun Dhawan in pivotal roles.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar’s T-Series and JP Dutta’s JP Films, the film is said to be based on the Kargil War of 1999 and is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 23, 2026.