Hyderabad: Charlapally Lake Revival, HYDRAA Unveils Grand Plan with Parks, Pathways & Solar Lights

Hyderabad: The iconic Charlapally Lake in Hyderabad is set to undergo a massive transformation with plans to develop it into a modern freshwater reservoir and scenic recreational space. Senior officials from various departments, including the Hyderabad Metropolitan Authority (HYDRAA) and the Prisons Department, visited the lake on Thursday to assess development opportunities.

Top Officials Visit Lake to Finalize Development Plans

The inspection was led by HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath and Director General of Prisons Smt. Soumya Mishra, who jointly explored the lake area along with officials from the Revenue, Irrigation, GHMC, and other departments. The team toured the 58-acre lake, inspecting key water inlets, outlets, and the surrounding bund areas.

Also Read: Hyderabad Tragedy: Pregnant Woman Dies on the Spot in RTC Bus Accident in Attapur

Vision: From Waterbody to Vibrant Public Destination

Officials revealed plans to modernize Charlapally Lake, beautify the surroundings, and convert the area into a vibrant eco-tourism and leisure destination. Proposed features include:

Fencing around the lake

Strengthening of the bund

Walkways and seating areas

Mini parks and tree plantations

Solar lighting and CCTV surveillance

AV Ranganath directed HYDRAA’s Irrigation Engineering division to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the initiative.

Connectivity and Water Flow Details

The lake receives water through a chain of feeder lakes, including Nagirreddy Kunta, Kapra Lake, Motukula Kunta, and Bison Kunta starting from Hakimpet. A dedicated diversion nala ensures sewage water does not contaminate the lake, preserving its ecological integrity.

3 km Walking Track and Recreation Zones Planned

Plans are underway to create a 3 km walking path around the lake, with additional features such as benches, landscaped areas, shaded seating, and green cover, aiming to attract not just locals but tourists as well. The initiative is expected to turn the area into a serene and family-friendly getaway.

CSR Support from Local Industry

Smt. Soumya Mishra stated that industrial representatives from the Charlapally area have shown interest in funding the development under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. She noted that segment-wise cost estimates would make it easier to mobilize CSR contributions.

Presentation of Vision and Project Plans

Prior to the site visit, prison department officials presented a PowerPoint overview featuring visuals and proposed plans for the lake’s development. The comprehensive presentation outlined potential cost segments and environmental benefits.

Key Officials Present During the Visit

Among the dignitaries present were:

Varla Papayya , Additional Director, Fire Services

, Additional Director, Fire Services Murali Babu , IG, Prisons

, IG, Prisons Dr. Srinivas and Sampath , DIGs

, DIGs Shivakumar Goud , Superintendent, Central Jail, Charlapally

, Superintendent, Central Jail, Charlapally Venkateshwarlu, Superintendent, Open Jail

The joint initiative marks a major step in revitalizing urban water bodies and integrating sustainable tourism and ecological preservation into Hyderabad’s development blueprint.