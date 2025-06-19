Hyderabad Tragedy: Pregnant Woman Dies on the Spot in RTC Bus Accident in Attapur

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a pregnant woman lost her life after being hit by an RTC bus in the Attapur area under the jurisdiction of Attapur Police Station.

Collision Occurred While Riding a Two-Wheeler

The victim was reportedly riding a scooter when the accident occurred. According to preliminary reports, the RTC bus rammed into the two-wheeler, causing the woman to die on the spot due to the impact.

Police Begin Investigation

The Attapur Police reached the spot immediately after the incident and have begun an investigation. The body has been shifted for post-mortem.

Public Outrage Over Reckless Driving

The accident has sparked concern and outrage among locals, with many blaming reckless driving by public transport drivers for increasing road fatalities. Locals have demanded strict action and improved road safety measures to prevent such incidents in the future.