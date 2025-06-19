Hyderabad: Kondapur–Gachibowli Flyover Set to Soar Over Gridlock, Tribute to P. Janardhan Reddy

Hyderabad: In a major step toward improving urban mobility, the Kondapur–Gachibowli flyover is all set to be inaugurated on June 28, 2025, by Hon’ble Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy Garu. The project is expected to significantly reduce traffic congestion in one of Hyderabad’s most densely traveled corridors.

Tribute to Late Sri P. Janardhan Reddy Garu

This key infrastructure project is being dedicated in memory of late Sri P. Janardhan Reddy Garu, a respected leader known for his contributions to the development of Hyderabad. The flyover stands as a tribute to his legacy and commitment to public welfare.

Designed to Ease Traffic and Improve Daily Commutes

The Kondapur–Gachibowli stretch has long been plagued by heavy traffic, especially during peak hours. The new flyover aims to ease daily commutes, reduce travel time, and ensure a smoother, uninterrupted flow of vehicles between two major IT and residential hubs.

A Boost for Urban Connectivity

Once operational, the flyover is expected to:

Streamline traffic movement between Kondapur, Gachibowli, and adjoining areas

between Kondapur, Gachibowli, and adjoining areas Reduce congestion at key intersections

Support the city’s growing IT workforce and urban population

Hyderabad Moves Toward Smarter Infrastructure

The new flyover is part of the Telangana government’s broader push for smart infrastructure and efficient urban planning. CM Revanth Reddy’s administration has prioritized projects that improve the quality of life for Hyderabad’s residents and commuters.