Hyderabad: Secret Brothel Busted in Madannapet, Task Force Rescues Women, Arrests Customer

Hyderabad: The Southeast Zone Task Force Police has uncovered a prostitution racket being operated secretly in the Madannapet area of the city. The operation was carried out following credible intelligence regarding illegal activities in the region.

Racket Operated from Residential House in Pisal Banda

According to reports, the illegal activity was taking place inside a residential house in Pisal Banda, falling under the limits of Santosh Nagar Police Station. Authorities had received tip-offs about suspicious movements in the area over the past few days.

Task Force Conducts Raid, Four Detained

Acting swiftly, the Task Force launched a covert operation and conducted a surprise raid on the premises. During the raid, three women and one male customer were apprehended. The police also seized a motorcycle from the location as part of the evidence.

Case Registered, Investigation Underway

The arrested individuals have been handed over to the Santosh Nagar Police, where a case has been registered. Authorities have begun further investigation to uncover the network behind the operation.

Police Vow Continued Crackdown on Illegal Activities

Hyderabad Police have reiterated their commitment to curbing unlawful activities across the city. Officials assured that strict action will continue against such rackets and vigilance will be maintained in all zones to ensure public safety.