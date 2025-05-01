Mega Sale Begins on Amazon and Flipkart: Huge Offers on Smartphones, ACs, and More

India’s leading e-commerce platforms, Amazon and Flipkart, have kicked off their mega summer sales — Amazon Great Summer Sale and Flipkart Sasa Sale — offering attractive discounts across categories. Starting May 1, these sales are live for all users and bring massive price drops on everything from smartphones to home appliances. Let’s dive into the key highlights and deals.

Big Bank Discounts Up to 10% Cashback

Both Amazon and Flipkart are offering instant 10% cashback via select bank cards:

Flipkart : Get 10% instant discount using SBI Credit Cards .

: Get 10% instant discount using . Amazon: Get 10% instant discount with HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Cards.

These offers are applicable on a wide range of products including electronics, appliances, fashion, and more.

Best Smartphone Deals to Grab Now

Looking to buy a new phone? The sales feature heavy discounts on top smartphone brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Vivo, Realme, and more. Whether you’re looking for budget devices or premium models, there’s something for everyone.

iPhone 15 at Lowest Price Ever

One of the most talked-about deals is on the Apple iPhone 15 (128 GB):

Amazon Sale Price : ₹58,999

: ₹58,999 Apple Store Price : ₹69,900

: ₹69,900 Savings: Up to ₹11,000

If you’ve been eyeing the latest iPhone, now’s the best time to buy.

Great Deals on ACs, Coolers, and Fans

With summer in full swing, Amazon and Flipkart are offering great deals on air conditioners, coolers, and fans from top brands. Whether you’re upgrading or buying a new unit, you can save big this season.

Budget-Friendly Electronics: Laptops, TWS Earbuds, Chargers

Gadget lovers are in for a treat. These summer sales include great offers on:

Laptops

TWS Earbuds

Mobile Chargers

Power Banks

Whether for work or entertainment, now is the time to upgrade your tech gear without breaking the bank.