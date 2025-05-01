Planning a Summer Road Trip? Here Are the Best Budget-Friendly Getaways Near Hyderabad!
Summer holidays are here, but not everyone has the luxury of taking long breaks due to work commitments.
Summer holidays are here, but not everyone has the luxury of taking long breaks due to work commitments. Luckily, Hyderabad is surrounded by some of the most serene and scenic destinations that are perfect for short road trips.
Table of Contents
From wildlife sanctuaries to historical forts and waterfalls, here are the top weekend getaways near Hyderabad where you can escape into nature and recharge.
Also Read: Hyderabad Set for Iconic Trump Towers Launch in Kokapet
Kawal Tiger Reserve: A Wilderness Escape in Adilabad
Located around 250 km from Hyderabad, Kawal Tiger Reserve in the former Adilabad district is a paradise for nature lovers. Known for its dense forests and diverse wildlife, the reserve offers attractions like:
- Kuntala and Pochera Waterfalls
- Kawal Wildlife Sanctuary Jungle Safari
- Basar Saraswathi Temple
- Sri Ram Sagar Project
- Famous Nirmal Toys
With excellent connectivity via National Highway 44, this region offers a perfect blend of spirituality, nature, and adventure for a refreshing weekend trip.
Pocharam Wildlife Sanctuary: A Peaceful Nature Spot Near Hyderabad
Just 110 km from Hyderabad, Pocharam Wildlife Sanctuary is located between Medak and Kamareddy districts. Once a royal hunting ground for the Nizams, it is now a haven for tourists seeking tranquility.
Spot wildlife such as:
- Blackbucks, Nilgai, Sambars, Peacocks, Wild Boars, and Hares
This sanctuary is ideal for weekend family outings and offers a calm, green setting perfect for de-stressing.
Bidar Fort: A Historic Marvel Just a Short Drive Away
Situated around 140 km from Hyderabad, Bidar Fort in Karnataka is a gem of medieval architecture. Dating back to the 15th century, the fort town of Bidar was once the capital of the Bahmani Kingdom. Explore:
- Magnificent Bidar Fort
- Rain-washed green landscapes during monsoon
- Nearby attractions like Singur Dam
It’s a must-visit for history buffs and those who love offbeat heritage spots.
Karimnagar: Where Spirituality Meets Heritage
At a distance of 160 km from Hyderabad, Karimnagar is an ideal destination for those seeking spiritual and historical experiences. It is often called the “Seat of Vedic Learning.” Top attractions include:
- Temples: Vemulawada, Kondagattu, Dharmapuri, Kaleshwaram
- Historic forts: Elgandal Fort, Nagunur Fort, Ramagiri Fort, Molangur Fort, Jagtial Fort
Karimnagar’s well-maintained roads and rich cultural sites make it a top pick for a smooth and meaningful weekend getaway.
Warangal: A Blend of History, Architecture & Nature
Warangal, just 150 km from Hyderabad, offers a rich heritage experience along with natural beauty. Along the way, you can stop at Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Temple. Must-visit attractions include:
- Thousand Pillar Temple and Ramappa Temple
- Laknavaram Lake with its 160-meter Hanging Bridge
- Boating and nature trails
- Pakhal Lake and Bogatha Waterfalls (Telangana’s Niagara)
Warangal is perfect for families and history lovers who also enjoy a touch of adventure and relaxation.
Final Thoughts: Weekend Escapes Near Hyderabad for Every Mood
Whether you’re a nature lover, history enthusiast, or spiritual seeker, there’s something for everyone within a few hours’ drive from Hyderabad. These destinations are not only scenic but also offer a perfect escape from urban stress without needing long leaves. Pack your bags, fuel up your vehicle, and get ready to experience the best road trips near Hyderabad this summer!