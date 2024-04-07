Jammu & Kashmir

Mehbooba Mufti to contest from Anantnag-Rajouri constituency

J&K former Chief Minister and President of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election from Anantnag-Rajouri constituency.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Mehbooba Mufti to contest from Anantnag-Rajouri constituency
Mehbooba Mufti to contest from Anantnag-Rajouri constituency

Srinagar: J&K former Chief Minister and President of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election from Anantnag-Rajouri constituency.

Related Stories
Balloon Bearing ‘Pakistan International Airlines’ Markings Found in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch
Ex-CMs, Kashmiri politicians welcome Mirwaiz release from ‘house detention’
Farooq Abdullah Warns of Kashmir Becoming Gaza if India Doesn’t Initiate Talks with Pakistan
Jammu and Kashmir Experiencing Development Post Article 370 Removal: President Murmu
CVoter Survey: Kashmir Valley Expresses Dissatisfaction with Supreme Court Verdict on Article 370

Sartaj Madni, Chairman of the PDP Parliamentary Committee told reporters that Mehbooba Mufti will fight Lok Sabha elections from the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency. Waheed Parra, President of PDP Youth Wing, will be the party candidate from Srinagar and former Rajya Sabha member Fayaz Mir will be the PDP candidate from Baramulla constituency.

PDP has also decided to support the Congress candidate in the Jammu Lok Sabha seat.

Mehbooba Mufi will be pitched against Mian Altaf Ahmad of the NC and Ghulam Nabi Azad of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP).

The BJP is yet to announce its candidates for the 3 Lok Sabha seats in the Valley.

Source
IANS
Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Back to top button