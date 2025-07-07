Metro… In Dino Scores Big at Box Office with ₹15.75 Cr Weekend!

Anurag Basu’s latest ensemble romantic drama, Metro… In Dino, is off to a solid start at the Indian box office. The film earned Rs. 6.25 crore net on Sunday, taking its total opening weekend collection to Rs. 15.75 crore. After collecting Rs. 3.5 crore on Friday, the movie witnessed a massive 71.43% jump on Saturday with Rs. 6 crore, followed by a slight rise on Sunday.

Metro… In Dino Sees Strong Occupancy Across Show Timings

On July 6, 2025, Metro… In Dino recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 39.91%. The day began modestly with 15.98% occupancy in morning shows, but picked up significantly in the afternoon (46.62%) and peaked during the evening (57.14%). This shows growing interest, especially in urban multiplexes.

Outperforms Its Predecessor Life… In A Metro

The film has already outpaced its predecessor Life… In A Metro (2007), which had collected only Rs. 3.48 crore in its opening weekend. In contrast, Metro… In Dino crossed that figure on day one and has now clocked over Rs. 15 crore in just three days—a promising start for a film of this genre.

Critics Call It a ‘Masterclass on Modern-Day Love’

Metro… In Dino has been well received by both audiences and critics. A review by News18 praises the film, saying:

“It’s not every day that we get to see a Bollywood love story written with so much heart, maturity, intensity, intimacy and subtlety. Metro In Dino is a masterclass on modern-day love.”

Songs like Zamaana Lage, Dil Ka Kya, and Mann Ye Mera are also striking a chord with viewers, contributing to the film’s emotional appeal.

Star Cast & Characters Drive Emotional Narrative

The film features a multi-narrative format focusing on four modern love stories. Returning from the original film is Konkona Sen Sharma, while the new cast includes:

Aditya Roy Kapur

Sara Ali Khan

Ali Fazal

Fatima Sana Shaikh

Pankaj Tripathi

Neena Gupta

Anupam Kher

The film is produced by T-Series Films in collaboration with Anurag Basu Productions and showcases music by Pritam.

What’s Next for Metro… In Dino?

With strong word-of-mouth and critical acclaim, Metro… In Dino is expected to maintain its momentum throughout the week. Its emotional depth, relatable characters, and compelling soundtrack are helping it resonate with urban audiences, potentially setting it up for long-term success.