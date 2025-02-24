Metro Rail to Boost Connectivity from Airport to Future City

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Airport Metro Rail Limited (HAML) has announced plans to construct a Green Corridor Metro connecting Shamshabad Airport to the proposed Future City. The project will be developed in collaboration with HMDA and TSIIC, ensuring seamless connectivity between the international airport and Future City with world-class infrastructure.

HAML Managing Director NVS Reddy stated that a detailed project report (DPR) is being prepared for the metro corridor from the airport to the under-construction Skill University at Mir Khan Peta. As part of this process, he conducted a field visit beyond Kongarakalan along with metro officials.

40 km Elevated Metro Corridor from Shamshabad to Future City

The metro line will span approximately 40 km from Shamshabad Airport to Future City. The route will begin at the airport terminal, pass through the metro rail depot, and run parallel to the airport boundary wall as an elevated corridor. It will follow the Mansanpally Road and reach the Pedda Golconda ORR Exit.

To support international connectivity, two metro stations will be developed at Bahadurpally and Pedda Golconda, designed with modern infrastructure. The metro will then extend from Pedda Golconda ORR Exit to Tukkuguda Exit and further to Raviryala Exit, covering approximately 14 km along the ORR as an elevated corridor with a low-height structure designated for metro rail.

22 km Ground-Level Metro Corridor with a Green Field Highway

From there, the metro will continue for another 22 km to Skill University, passing through Kongarakalan, Lemoor, Thimmapur, Rachaloor, Gummadavelly, Panjaguda, and Mir Khan Peta. A Green Field highway, 328 feet wide, will be developed along this route, with the metro running at the center in a 72-foot-wide section. On both sides of the metro, three-lane roads will provide easy access to commuters.

HAML plans to implement the first phase of this metro project in collaboration with HMDA and TSIIC, similar to the 69-km-long first phase, which was constructed at a cost of ₹22,000 crore.

Nagole-Shamshabad Metro Line Approved Under Phase 2

The proposed Nagole-Shamshabad metro line has been approved as part of Phase 2 of Hyderabad Metro, covering a total distance of 36.8 km and expected to serve 3.7 lakh passengers daily. The estimated cost of this corridor (Corridor-4) is around ₹11,226 crore, and it will include 24 metro stations.

Proposed Metro Stations and Route Details

The government is considering minor modifications to the proposed metro stations along this corridor. The route will pass through:

Nagole, Nagole Crossroads, Alkapuri, Kamineni Hospital, LB Nagar, Bairamalguda, Maitrinagar, Karmanghat, Champapet, Owaisi Hospital, DRDO, Balapur Road, Chandrayangutta, Bandlaguda Road, Mailardevpally, Katedan, Aramghar, New High Court, Gagan Pahad, Shatamrai, Siddhanti, Shamshabad, Airport Cargo Terminal, and Airport Terminal.

Initially, metro trains will operate at a speed of 35 km per hour, ensuring efficient travel for commuters between these key locations.

With this project, Hyderabad is set to enhance its public transportation network significantly, improving connectivity between the international airport and emerging urban centers.