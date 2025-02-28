Microsoft Announces Shutdown of Skype After Two Decades, Shifts Focus to Teams

Microsoft has announced that it will officially shut down Skype, the pioneering video-calling and messaging service, after more than 20 years of operation. The decision is part of the company’s plan to consolidate its communication services under Microsoft Teams.

Skype, which revolutionized internet-based voice and video calls, will be phased out on May 5, 2025. Microsoft, which acquired Skype for $8.5 billion in 2011, stated that Teams will now serve as its primary communication and collaboration platform.

Transition to Microsoft Teams

In a statement, Microsoft highlighted that Teams provides many of the same features as Skype, including one-on-one and group calls, messaging, and file sharing. Additionally, Teams offers enhanced capabilities such as meeting hosting, calendar management, and community-building.

Skype users will soon be able to log into Microsoft Teams using their Skype credentials, allowing them to seamlessly transfer their contacts and chat history. Users who prefer not to transition to Teams will have the option to export their Skype data separately.

The Rise and Fall of Skype

Skype was first launched in August 2003 as an affordable voice call service for personal computers. Over the years, it became synonymous with video calling, especially during the early days of internet-based communication.

The platform changed ownership multiple times—first purchased by eBay in 2005, then acquired by Microsoft in 2011. However, with the rise of competing services like Zoom, FaceTime, and WhatsApp, Skype gradually lost its dominance in the video-calling space.

As the tech giant focuses on streamlining its communication tools, Skype will soon become a part of internet history, marking the end of an era in digital communication.