Mikey Madison Reveals “Intensive” Lap Dancing Training for Role in ‘Anora’

Los Angeles: Actress Mikey Madison has opened up about the “intensive” lap dancing training she underwent for her role as a stripper in the dark romantic comedy Anora, directed by Sean Baker. The 25-year-old actress, known for her role in Better Things, portrayed the titular character, Ani, and embraced the challenge of mastering dance moves to bring the character to life.

Mikey Madison Discusses Lap Dance and Pole Trick Training

In an interview with HELLO! Magazine, Mikey Madison revealed how she prepared for the physically demanding role, which involved learning lap dances and performing pole tricks.

“I had to learn how to give lap dances and do pole tricks,” Madison shared. “I even helped choreograph a striptease dance that Ani does for Ivan. All of that was based on the intensive training I did so I’d be able to give a lap dance from start to finish.”

Madison, who admitted that she is “not a dancer at all,” found the process to be a rewarding challenge. She also praised her choreographer for teaching her how to dance like a real erotic dancer. “That was helpful in terms of physicality and sensuality, how I’d carry myself and walk in heels,” she said.

Meaningful Research for the Role

Madison also noted that her preparation for the role went beyond just dance lessons. The actress emphasized how her research into the sex work community played a significant role in her portrayal of Ani. “It was a meaningful experience, getting to know and understand the sex work community,” Madison explained. “I spoke to some incredible consultants who were able to breathe a lot of honesty and life into Ani, and I was able to integrate what I learned into the film.”

The actress added that stepping into Ani’s shoes – or “pleasers,” to be literal – was a fun and enlightening process.

Mikey Madison Reflects on the Role of Ani in ‘Anora’

Mikey Madison considers her role in Anora to be the most special one she has ever played. “There were so many lessons I learned from making this film,” she reflected. “I can honestly say she’s one of the most special characters I’ve ever played.”

Madison was also honored that director Sean Baker chose her for the role, noting his dedication to telling stories about marginalized individuals. “Sean has dedicated his career to destigmatizing sex work and telling stories about marginalized people,” she said. “He deals with a lot of dark subject matter but he’s constantly injecting it with humor. So I trusted Sean completely,” she added.

Conclusion: A Bold and Meaningful Performance

Mikey Madison’s portrayal of Ani in Anora showcases her dedication to taking on challenging and meaningful roles. Through intense training and in-depth research, she has embraced the opportunity to bring a nuanced, honest performance to the screen, making the role one of her most memorable yet.