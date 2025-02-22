Kangana Ranaut Dines with Director Vijay in His New House

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut, who was recently seen in the political drama Emergency, paid a visit to writer-director AL Vijay at his newly acquired home.

On Saturday, Kangana took to her Instagram Stories to share pictures from her visit, where she was seen being hosted by the director for a delicious meal. She expressed her gratitude, saying, “Most wonderful director and the most amazing person AL Vijay sir thank you for hosting us congratulations for the new house.”

She continued, “No words can describe the affection and the respect that I receive from Vijay sir and his whole family. May God bless you all with more and more success #alvijay.”

In the pictures, the actress was seen wearing traditional Indian attire, adding a touch of cultural elegance to the visit.

Kangana Begins Work on Upcoming Movie

Earlier, Kangana shared a behind-the-scenes picture from her upcoming, untitled movie, revealing that she has already begun work on the project. The film also stars R. Madhavan, and it marks the reunion of the two actors after nearly a decade, following their roles in Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

Kangana expressed her excitement, saying, “Nothing is more delightful than being on a film set,” alongside the BTS image featuring a clapperboard from the shoot.

Recent Box Office Performance: Emergency

Meanwhile, Kangana’s recent directorial venture Emergency, where she portrayed former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, did not perform well at the box office. Despite this, Kangana has clarified that the film is not intended to be a political narrative but rather a story based on a historical episode.

She mentioned, “This is not a political film. It’s a story. It has nothing to do with politics. You may find it very bizarre right now. Eventually, it is not about any party. You will come out feeling that, you just saw the film, you won’t come out feeling who you will vote for. You were only enlightened about that episode.”