Hindustani Bhau Files Complaint Against Farah Khan for Insulting Hindu Festival

Mumbai: Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has landed in controversy after a criminal complaint was filed against her for allegedly making offensive remarks about the Hindu festival Holi.

Complaint Filed by Hindustani Bhau

Social media personality Vikash Fhatak, popularly known as Hindustani Bhau, lodged the complaint at Khar Police Station through his lawyer, Advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh. The complaint demands legal action against Farah for her alleged comment made during an episode of Celebrity MasterChef on February 20.

Allegation: Insulting a Religious Festival

According to reports, Farah Khan described Holi as a “festival for the Chhapris”, a term that many consider derogatory and offensive. Hindustani Bhau stated that this remark deeply hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus, calling it an insult to the festival and the community.

Also Read: Yash Begins Shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’ as Ravana

Legal Charges Against Farah Khan

The FIR against Farah Khan has been registered under the following sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC):

Section 196 – Offenses against religion

– Offenses against religion Section 299 – Defamation

– Defamation Section 302 – Provoking enmity between communities

– Provoking enmity between communities Section 353 – Intent to cause public disharmony

Advocate Deshmukh stated, “The use of the term ‘Chhapris’ to describe a sacred festival like Holi is highly inappropriate and could create communal tensions.”

Backlash on Social Media

Following her remarks, Farah Khan has faced intense backlash on social media, with many calling for an apology. Critics argue that her statement was irresponsible and inflammatory, while supporters claim it was taken out of context.

As of now, Farah Khan has not issued any public statement regarding the controversy. The police are investigating the matter further.