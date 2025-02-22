Yash Begins Shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’ as Ravana

Mumbai: Superstar Yash has officially commenced shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s much-anticipated project, ‘Ramayana’, where he will be portraying the role of the demon king, Ravana.

The movie, which is being shot in India, also features actor Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and actress Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita. While Ranbir and Sai have already filmed parts of the movie in Mumbai, Yash, who is also producing the film, has now begun filming his portions.

Yash Starts Filming War Sequences for ‘Ramayana – Part 1’

Reports suggest that Yash began shooting his role on February 21, following two days of costume trials. The initial shooting phase focuses on war sequences and is set to take place at Aksa Beach in Mumbai.

The team will later continue shooting in a studio in Dahisar. According to sources, the war scenes are being shot on a grand scale, with special emphasis on Ravana’s strategic abilities. These sequences will incorporate both green screen effects and practical shots, with significant VFX work to bring the action to life.

Ravana’s Grand Costumes Made of Actual Gold

For his portrayal of Ravana, Yash will don special garments made from actual gold. The costumes are being designed by Harpreet and Rimple. The choice of gold for Ravana’s attire is rooted in mythology, as Ravana was the king of the Golden City of Lanka.

A source close to the project mentioned that the clothes for Ravana are crafted using real gold to reflect the grandeur of his kingdom, with the idea of recreating the wealth and opulence of Lanka during his reign.

‘Ramayana’ to Release in Two Parts

The ‘Ramayana’ film will be released in two parts. The first part is scheduled for release during Diwali 2026, while the second part will follow in Diwali 2027.

In addition to Yash, Ranbir Kapoor, and Sai Pallavi, the movie also features renowned actors Lara Dutta, Sunny Deol, and Indira Krishna in pivotal roles.

Fans are eagerly awaiting this grand cinematic take on the ancient Indian epic, which promises to be a visual spectacle.